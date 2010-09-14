Greene might fall into running back-by-committee role with LT

Published: Sep 14, 2010 at 06:45 PM

Has Shonn Greene's tenure as primary running back for the New York Jets ended after just one week?

It certainly sounds that way after coach Rex Ryan suggested on Tuesday that Greene and LaDainian Tomlinson will split carries equally going forward, according to the New York Daily News.

Ryan indicated that Greene and Tomlinson "are both the centerpiece" of the Jets' rushing scheme. Ryan -- a rabid proponent of the ground-and-pound attack -- wants the two backs to receive "15 carries apiece" in an ideal game.

Greene suffered through a dreadful debut as starter in the Jets' 10-9 loss to the Ravens on Monday night. Greene finished with 18 yards on five carries, dropping a pass and fumbling twice. He was pulled from the game in the second quarter after his second fumble led to a turnover. He didn't touch the ball again.

Greene's hardships were emblematic of the Jets' offensive struggles as a whole against the Ravens. New York's six first downs tied a franchise-low set in 1976.

Tomlinson excelled in Greene's place, showing a burst thought to have disappeared from his 31-year-old legs. He finished with 62 yards on 11 carries and added two catches for 16 yards.

Greene's breakout performance in the 2009 postseason was cited as a major reason the Jets chose to let Thomas Jones walk as a free agent, this despite Jones coming off a 14 touchdown, 1,400 yard campaign.

What remains to be seen is if Greene truly has lost some footing in the offense, or has simply found a place in Ryan's dog house for the short-term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Prosecutor: Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III driving over 150 mph before fatal crash

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at more than 150 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: 'In the end, no trade came to fruition'

Houston was unable to swing a trade involving Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's deadline. General manager Nick Caserio addressed the situation on Wednesday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley being re-tested after initially testing positive for COVID

Giants star RB Saquon Barkley has tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, casting doubt on his status for Week 9, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Panthers designated Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) for return from injured reserve. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW