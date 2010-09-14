Greene might fall into running back-by-committee role with LT

It certainly sounds that way after coach Rex Ryan suggested on Tuesday that Greene and LaDainian Tomlinson will split carries equally going forward, according to the New York Daily News.
Ryan indicated that Greene and Tomlinson "are both the centerpiece" of the Jets' rushing scheme. Ryan -- a rabid proponent of the ground-and-pound attack -- wants the two backs to receive "15 carries apiece" in an ideal game.
Greene suffered through a dreadful debut as starter in the Jets' 10-9 loss to the Ravens on Monday night. Greene finished with 18 yards on five carries, dropping a pass and fumbling twice. He was pulled from the game in the second quarter after his second fumble led to a turnover. He didn't touch the ball again.
Tomlinson excelled in Greene's place, showing a burst thought to have disappeared from his 31-year-old legs. He finished with 62 yards on 11 carries and added two catches for 16 yards.
Greene's breakout performance in the 2009 postseason was cited as a major reason the Jets chose to let Thomas Jones walk as a free agent, this despite Jones coming off a 14 touchdown, 1,400 yard campaign.
What remains to be seen is if Greene truly has lost some footing in the offense, or has simply found a place in Ryan's dog house for the short-term.
