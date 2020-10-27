Green Bay Packers pledge $250,000 to nonprofits in support of racial equality, social justice

Continuing in its support of social justice and racial equality within Wisconsin communities, the Green Pay Packers announced Tuesday that they have pledged $250,000 total to nonprofit organizations.

The team announced in a statement it had pledged five social justice grants of $50,000 each to organizations in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee. The organizations are Building Our Future and The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, in Kenosha; 100 Black Men of Madison Inc., and Urban League of Greater Madison Inc., in Madison; and Leaders Igniting Transformation in Milwaukee.

"Our players and the Packers organization remain committed to doing our part to address the pervasive issues of racial inequality and social injustice in our communities," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in the statement. "We are proud to contribute to these nonprofit organizations who are working every day to create and enhance access to education and economic opportunities and develop communities where children, adults and families can grow and thrive."