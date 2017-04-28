Green Bay Packers grab CB Kevin King at No. 33

The last man standing in the green room at the 2017 NFL Draft didn't have to wait long Friday night to hear his name called.
The Green Bay Packers selected Washington cornerback Kevin King with the first pick of the second round. A massive 6'3 press cornerback, King fits perfectly in today's NFL with teams like Green Bay that want to play man-to-man on the outside. He lit up the NFL Scouting Combine with speed that wasn't always apparent on tape. The Seahawks, who were set to pick next, were rumored to be interested in King.
King was not the only player in the green room Thursday night that wasn't drafted, but he was the only one who came back from Day 2. He told NFL Network's Melissa Stark he wanted to put on his cap and have his family watch him take the stage after being picked.
"Where I'm from, Oakland, we don't run from nothing," King said.
In Green Bay, he figures to have a chance to start right away. The Packers were an injury-plagued, ineffective mess at cornerback last season that that could not get stops in the playoffs. King will be tasked with helping to turn that group around.