Greatest Super Bowl performances: Running backs

1. Terrell Davis, Denver (Super Bowl XXXII): Davis was able to put the Broncos on his shoulders and lead his team to a 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers despite the affects of a painful migraine headache in the first quarter. The talented back rushed for 157 yards with a Super Bowl record three touchdowns and scored 33 fantasy points -- the most ever for a back in a championship contest. Davis, who can now be seen on the NFL Network, was awarded the MVP honors for his performance and level of statistical success.