Around the NFL

Graham 'flying' in warmups due to basketball training

Published: Aug 26, 2016 at 10:08 AM

If you didn't know any better Thursday night, you might have thought the Seahawks' offense was operating in midseason form. Russell Wilson looked evasive as ever; Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett were finding space in Dallas' secondary; and Christine Michael kept the Cowboys' front seven on its heels.

But as the final week of the preseason approaches, Seattle is still missing one piece to its offensive puzzle: Jimmy Graham.

The tight end hasn't played since suffering a season-ending patellar tendon injury in Week 12 of the 2015 season, but Graham took an encouraging step toward returning to the starting lineup on Thursday. Before Seattle's preseason win, Graham impressed in pregame warmups, reportedly looking "fast, fluid and comfortable running routes" with Russell Wilson and the first team.

Graham's workout caught the eye of coach Pete Carroll.

"He looked great in pregame. He was flying. He was really fired up," Carroll said. "He ran a ton of sprints before that workout, with the throwing and the catching and then he took all those plays, and then he took the pregame warmup.

"He was lit up about it afterward. He really felt good and that was a big step for him. I'm excited for him."

Graham's timetable to return has shifted week-to-week throughout the offseason. While the Seahawks were hoping the tight end's rehab wouldn't spill over into the regular season, Carroll admitted over a week ago that the team isn't sure how to navigate Graham's recovery as Week 1 approaches.

"With three really big weeks coming up here, we'll see how he goes," Carroll said at the time. "We'll be continuing to progress him more with the action around him and stuff. He's doing fine running routes and catching balls, and he looks good doing all that stuff."

So what has changed to illicit such effusive praise from his head coach? Graham took his rehab to court ... well, the basketball court.

Carroll told reporters that the team had Graham, a forward on the Miami (FL) basketball team from 2005 to 2009, make cuts, pivots and reactions to the ball recently on a basketball court.

"The idea was to give him a chance to have to make moves that are not controlled," Carroll explained. "You have controlled workouts where you have bags and you're changing direction and all those kind of things. I thought if he would just feel that, it would show him that he's ready to go to the next level. We just had some fun doing it."

Graham's basketball past has been much documented by pre-draft experts and fans of not-so-fun fun facts (did you know Ryan Fitzpatrick went to Harvard?), but rarely has it been relevant to his play on the field aside from his ability to "dunk" a football over the goalpost post-touchdown. That is, until now.

With a knee injury as serious as his, beating linebackers and cornerbacks off the ball with precise, confident cuts is an indicator as to whether he can return to the dominant threat that fantasy gurus fell in love with in New Orleans. Testing Graham's agility on the hardwood, then, is a surefire way to determine his readiness.

Whether he'll be healthy enough for Seattle's opener against the Dolphins remains up in the air, but if Graham's progress is as impressive as Carroll illustrated Thursday, then don't be surprised to see Graham in a blacktop pick-up game near you this weekend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants HC Joe Judge not ruling QB Daniel Jones (neck) out for Week 13

After it was reported Tuesday that Daniel Jones could miss Week 13 with a neck injury, Giants HC Joe Judge said Wednesday that the team has not yet ruled its QB1 out for Sunday's road game against the Dolphins.
news

Zack Martin: O-line bears responsibility for Cowboys' run-game struggles

Discussions surrounding the Cowboys' ineffectual running game have primarily centered on Ezekiel Elliott and his banged-up knee. But Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin said the offensive line takes some of the blame for the stagnant ground game.
news

Cardinals' TD-machine James Conner hopes to stick around Arizona for more than one season

When RB James Conner hit free agency in the spring, his options were "limited," as he put it. In the desert, Conner has been rejuvenated, and he hopes to stick around for longer than just one season.
news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon, Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette among NFL Players of the Week

The 2017 draft class is well represented in the latest edition of Players of the Week, with Bengals RB Joe Mixon and Bucs RB Leonard Fournette among the players receiving recognition for their standout Week 12 performances.
news

Chargers optimistic they can cling to postseason spot in 'wide open' AFC

Despite a 6-5 record and an up-and-down season, the Los Angeles Chargers are optimistic about their playoff chances amid a wide-open AFC.
news

Bills defense preparing for life without star CB Tre'Davious White: 'There's some big shoes to fill'

The Bills defense prepares for life without star cornerback Tre'Davious White, who sustained a season-ending knee injury on Thanksgiving. 
news

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill's two-game suspension for postgame punch vs. Raiders reduced to one game

After initially suspending Cowboys defensive tackle ﻿Trysten Hill﻿ two games for actions following Dallas' Thanksgiving game against the Raiders, the NFL has decided to reduce his suspension to one game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski on Tony Gonzalez's 100-yard games record: 'I'm coming for it' 

Gronk has done it all in his NFL career but a 100-yard effort in Week 12 has the Bucs TE thinking about breaking a record held by HOF TE Tony Gonzalez.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck strain) out for Week 13, Mike Glennon to start vs. Dolphins

Ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the red-hot Dolphins, the Giants are expected to be without their starting QB.
news

Sean Payton on whether QB Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill will start vs. Cowboys: 'We'll see'

Who will start under center for the Saints on Thursday Night Football? According to Sean Payton, that answer remains unknown.
news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer on Notre Dame job opening: 'I'm not a candidate'

Urban Meyer has had an awfully rough go in his first year coaching in the NFL, but not even an opening at Notre Dame would lure him away from trying to fix all that ails the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer ended any such speculation Tuesday that he might be a candidate for the Notre Dame job
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to 'reassess' toe surgery decision next week

Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan on undergoing surgery to repair his fractured toe during the Packers' bye week this week. Rodgers said Tuesday that they're hoping to avoid a procedure at this time.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW