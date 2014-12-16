Grading first-round draft picks: Defense

Bucannon has impressed coaches as Arizona's "dollar linebacker," essentially a hybrid safety-linebacker role that relies on the rookie's hammer-dropping hits. "He's doing a great job for us filling in at that position," safety Rashad Johnson told ArizonaSports.com. "He's going to be a really, really special player for the Cardinals for years to come." ... With Easley battling a knee injury, there are whispers he might finish the year on injured reserve. Seeing work primarily as an interior sub rusher, the rookie has played 20 snaps since Week 11 and just 270 all season. With only one sack on the year, Easley has yet to make a major impact. ... Ward went on IR with a foot injury after Week 10. Playing 270 snaps as San Francisco's nickel cornerback, he's primed for a larger role in 2015. ... Roby caught our eye early in the year with his physical play at cornerback. His size, speed and athleticism are enticing, but he's also been picked on more than once. "It hasn't been perfect, but it never is," said Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "... I'm sure glad we have him."