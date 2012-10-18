Gore, 49ers subdue Seahawks, sit atop NFC West

Published: Oct 18, 2012 at 04:50 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Alex Smith threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Delanie Walker late in the third quarter, and San Francisco held off the Seattle Seahawks 13-6 on Thursday night as the 49ers won their long-awaited division opener.

Frank Gore ran for 116 yards, and the 49ers (5-2) took over sole possession of first place in the NFC West by making just enough plays to win this defense-first game, featuring two teams allowing fewer than 16 points per game.

Walker's score was San Francisco's first touchdown in seven quarters after an embarrassing 26-3 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday in a lopsided rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game.

Smith went 14-of-23 passing for 140 yards in another subpar performance.

NFC rushing leader Marshawn Lynch finished with 103 yards for Seattle (4-3).

