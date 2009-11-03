Goodell, Smith to join latest round of labor negotiations

Published: Nov 03, 2009 at 08:01 AM

WASHINGTON -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith both are slated to participate in the league's latest round of labor negotiations.

For more on each of the 32 teams, check out the latest from our bloggers.

» NFL Blog Blitz

Speaking after testifying before a House subcommittee Tuesday about a legal case involving two Minnesota Vikings players, Goodell told The Associated Press he would be present for Wednesday's talks in New York about a new collective bargaining agreement.

Goodell has not attended all of the sessions the league and union have held so far.

The NFL opted out of the collective bargaining agreement last year, although the contract won't expire until after the 2010 season. That season will not have a salary cap under the current CBA, and Smith has said he hopes to have an agreement before then.

The old contract was negotiated in 2006 by then-commissioner Paul Tagliabue and then-union head Gene Upshaw, who passed away last year.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

EA Sports determined to win gamers' approval with 'Madden NFL 23'

The producers behind "Madden NFL 23" have heard the criticisms of the video-game series -- and they're hoping the substantial changes they've made will keep the franchise fresh. Nick Shook digs into their efforts to win players over.

news

Chargers safety Derwin James signing four-year, $76.5 million extension

Derwin James is signing a four-year, $76.5 million extension with the Chargers that will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

T.J. Watt says it's too early for comparisons with older brother J.J. Watt's 'unstoppable' prime

Asked who is the better player among he and his older brother J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt reminded everyone of just how dominant the former Texans star was in Houston.

news

Brian Burns picking Matthew Judon's brain after Panthers-Patriots joint practice

Following Tuesday's intense, fight-filled practice between the Panthers and Patriots, Carolina DEs Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos spent about 30 minutes working with New England's edge rusher Matt Judon.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW