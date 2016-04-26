Goodell on ruling: We're pleased with court's decision

"Well, David, you know, this is something we've had in our constitution of bylaws, in our collective bargaining agreements for decades," Goodell said. "We think it's important that the Commissioner protect the integrity of the game. That you can't entrust that to somebody who has no understanding of our business and, in fact, the appellate court yesterday reaffirmed that. So, we think this is an important element of our success. We, obviously, have changed our discipline process through the years and we will continue to do that if we think it's in the best interest of the NFL."