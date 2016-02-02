Goodell: Moving PATs back achieved what we wanted

"What we were looking for, Rich, was to make a play that quite frankly had been ceremonial," Goodell said. "Our accuracy rate was 99.6 percent. The kickers have gotten so extraordinarily good. What we wanted to was to put more risk into that play and more competition and focus. And we did that. Our success rate dropped to about 94 percent which is exactly where we thought it would be based on the analysis. I think it brought back a play that people had taken for granted and it now has an impact on the outcome of games. And it happened at a very high degree this year where we saw a lot of missed kicks. And I think that's good for the game. I think it's good to create excitement with every play. We don't want any play not to have the potential to have some impact on the outcome of the game."