Goodell: Helmet should be for protection, not a weapon

"I look at it more broadly than that. I think our efforts in this area we have to look at more broadly because I think it's not just about the Rooney Rule, our efforts never were just about the Rooney Rule. I think it's an important element. There's a fundamental aspect to that. But I think it's much broader than that in the sense that how do we create the opportunities and how do we do everything to help train and give people the experience to advance their careers. And to do that with a tremendous focus on diversity so we have the best people performing at the highest levels in the league. And that's a core value of who we are and what we do. I think that's going to come in multiple forms beyond just the Rooney Rule. Are we going to look at the Rooney Rule and see if we can improve that? Absolutely. Are we going to look at some of the training methods to give those coaches and GMs and officials and every other aspect of our operation, better opportunities to expand their roles and to go to another level? That's what we do very well and I think we'll look at all that."