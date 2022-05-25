Around the NFL

'Good Morning Football' wins Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show; one of seven Emmys won for NFL Media

Published: May 24, 2022 at 11:41 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

NFL fans wake up every morning with Good Morning Football and, on Tuesday night, the NFL Network's morning show was recognized for its merit.

Good Morning Football won the Sports Emmys Award for Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily at the 43rd annual Sports Emmys Award show.

GMFB won one of seven Emmys hauled in by NFL Media.

NFL Network's NFL 360 series captured four Emmys on the evening, including two for NFL 360 -- Ode to South Central.

Ode to South Central won The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award -- Short Form and Outstanding Editing -- Short Form.

NFL 360 -- Mark Pattison: Searching for the Summit won for Outstanding Short Documentary, while NFL 360 -- Through the Ashes: The Story of Black Wall Street took home Outstanding Long Feature.

NFL Game Day All-Access -- Super Bowl LVI (YouTube/NFL Films) won for Outstanding Edited Event Coverage.

For a second year in a row, Nate Burleson (NFL Network/CBS Sports/Nickelodeon) won for Outstanding Sports Personality/Studio Analyst.

NFL Media was nominated for 39 Sports Emmys.

Related Content

news

Steelers expected to name Omar Khan new general manager

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan is expected to be named the Steelers' new general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery put trade talks on hold

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan coach told reporters on Tuesday that Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery has effectively put trade talks on hold.

news

Steelers general manager hire should come by end of week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their general manager search and an announcement should come by the end of the week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

NFL owners approve Rooney Rule applying to vacant QB coach positions

NFL owners on Tuesday approved several new resolutions to the hiring process of NFL coaches, including the Rooney Rule now being applied to vacant quarterback coaching positions.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill explains Malik Willis comments: 'I meant no disrespect'

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill addressed his past comments on rookie Malik Willis, explaining he that meant "no disrespect" to his new teammate.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 24

Baltimore has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller, the team announced Tuesday.

news

NFL considering changes to Pro Bowl format, including replacing game with showcase of players

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the league is discussing the possibility of eliminating the traditional Sunday Pro Bowl game and using the day to showcase the players in it.

news

NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis through 2024

Indianapolis will remain as the host of the NFL Scouting Combine for 2023 and 2024, the league announced Tuesday during the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

news

Rashod Bateman ready to take the lead in Ravens' WR room following Marquise Brown trade: 'It's my time'

Following the offseason trade of Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman is looking to become the Ravens' lead wide receiver in his second season.

news

Seahawks turn to Jordyn Brooks to replace Bobby Wagner as defensive leader

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced third-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks will succeed Bobby Wagner as Seattle's defensive signal-caller.

news

Rams-Bengals preseason Super Bowl rematch will air on NFL Network

NFL Network will air the Rams-Bengals preseason Super Bowl rematch on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. ET.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW