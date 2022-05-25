'Good Morning Football' wins Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show; one of seven Emmys won for NFL Media

NFL fans wake up every morning with Good Morning Football and, on Tuesday night, the NFL Network's morning show was recognized for its merit.

Good Morning Football won the Sports Emmys Award for Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily at the 43rd annual Sports Emmys Award show.

GMFB won one of seven Emmys hauled in by NFL Media.

NFL Network's NFL 360 series captured four Emmys on the evening, including two for NFL 360 -- Ode to South Central.

Ode to South Central won The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award -- Short Form and Outstanding Editing -- Short Form.

NFL 360 -- Mark Pattison: Searching for the Summit won for Outstanding Short Documentary, while NFL 360 -- Through the Ashes: The Story of Black Wall Street took home Outstanding Long Feature.

NFL Game Day All-Access -- Super Bowl LVI (YouTube/NFL Films) won for Outstanding Edited Event Coverage.

For a second year in a row, Nate Burleson (NFL Network/CBS Sports/Nickelodeon) won for Outstanding Sports Personality/Studio Analyst.