NFL earns record 39 Sports Emmy Award nominations

The National Football League received 39 Sports Emmy Award nominations for its work across NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and the league office, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced today -- a record for the League, besting last year's total of 35 nominations.

NFL Network's series NFL 360 earned a total of 12 nominations across several categories – the most nominations for a single program this year. NFL 360 earned two nominations in the categories of Outstanding Edited Special (Black History Month and Women in Football), Outstanding Long Feature (Kwity Paye: KWITY and Through the Ashes: The Story of Black Wall Street), Outstanding Camera Work – Long Form (Mark Pattison: Searching for the Summit and Solomon Thomas: Breathe) and Outstanding Editing – Short Form (Jonathan Allen: Alone and Ode to South Central).

Additionally, NFL 360 earned nominations in the Outstanding Short Documentary category (Mark Pattison: Searching for the Summit), Outstanding Short Feature category (Sam Gordon: In a League of their Own), Outstanding Camera Work – Short Form category (Ode to South Central) and The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award – Short Form (Ode to South Central).

In the Outstanding Camera Work – Short Form category, the NFL received an additional nomination for NFL Films Presents: Shots of the Year.

For the second consecutive year, host Rich Eisen received a nomination in the Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host category for his work on NFL Network programs such as NFL GameDay Morning and for his work on The Rich Eisen Show, which streams Monday-Friday at 12 Noon ET on Peacock TV. Additionally, The Rich Eisen Show earned a nomination in the Outstanding Studio Show – Daily category.

NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson also received a nomination in the Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst category for the second consecutive year.

NFL Network's Good Morning Football received a nomination in the Outstanding Studio Show – Daily category for the second consecutive year, and the NFL Films-produced show on NFL Network A Football Life earned a nomination in the Outstanding Documentary Series category – the 11th nomination in the series' history.

NFL Films earned five total nominations for Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, which ties for the most in a single year in the series' history. In the Outstanding Edited Sports Event Coverage category, NFL Films secured five of the seven total nominations with America's Game: The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL – 2021 NFL Draft, NFL Game Day All-Access: Super Bowl LVI, NFL Turning Point: Divisional Round and Road to the Super Bowl. In total, NFL Films received 18 nominations – a record number in a single year for the company.

The NFL received two nominations in the Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign category with Inspire Change: Where I'm From and Mental Health PSA Campaign.

Following is a complete list of the NFL's nominations:

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE

America's Game: The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL Network/NFL Films)

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL – 2021 NFL Draft (ESPN/NFL Films)

NFL Game Day All-Access: Super Bowl LVI (YouTube/NFL Films)

NFL Turning Point: Divisional Round (ESPN+/NFL Films)

Road to the Super Bowl (NBC/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL

NFL 360: Black History Month (NFL Network)

NFL 360: Women in Football (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES

Eli's Places (ESPN+/Omaha Productions/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

NFL 360: Mark Pattison: Searching for the Summit (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

A Football Life (NFL Network/NFL Films)

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN+/ESPN/Religion of Sports/199 Productions/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS DOCUMENTARY – SERIALIZED

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (HBO/HBO Max/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

NFL Slimetime (Nickelodeon/Nickelodeon Productions/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

Good Morning Football (NFL Network/Embassy Row/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

NFL 360: Sam Gordon: In a League of Their Own (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE

NFL 360: Kwity Page: KWITY (NFL Network)

NFL 360: Through the Ashes: The Story of Black Wall Street (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – STUDIO HOST

Rich Eisen (NFL Network/Peacock/NBCSN/DirecTV/B/R Live)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – PLAY-BY-PLAY

Joe Buck (FOX/FS1/NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – STUDIO ANALYST

Nate Burleson (CBS/CBS Sports Network/Nickelodeon/NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – SPORTS EVENT ANALYST

Troy Aikman (FOX/NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – SPORTS REPORTER

Tom Rinaldi (FOX/NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT

Eli Manning (ESPN2/ESPN+/NFL Films)

Greg Olsen (FOX/NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM

NFL 360: Ode to South Central (NFL Network)

NFL Films Presents: Shots of the Year (FS1/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM

NFL 360: Mark Pattison: Searching for the Summit (NFL Network)

NFL 360: Solomon Thomas: Breathe (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM

NFL 360: Jonathan Allen: Alone (NFL Network)

NFL 360: Ode to South Central (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (HBO/HBO Max/NFL Films)

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN+/ESPN/Religion of Sports/199 Productions/NFL Films)

THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM

NFL 360: Ode to South Central (NFL Network)

THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – LONG FORM

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (HBO/HBO Max/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (HBO/HBO Max/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING POST-PRODUCED AUDIO/SOUND

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (HBO/HBO Max/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW

NFL Slimetime (Nickelodeon/Nickelodeon Productions/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT/CAMPAIGN

Inspire Change: Where I'm From (NFL/72andSunny/Serial Productions)