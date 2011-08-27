Good excuse: Orton bolts practice for daughter's birth

Published: Aug 26, 2011 at 09:22 PM

Denver Broncos quarterback Kyle Orton left in the middle of Thursday's practice to join his wife Bridget for the birth of their first child, a daughter named Olivia Taylor.

Orton was back at practice Friday, though he left quickly after to join his family, The Denver Post reported.

"That first child is exciting for everybody, man or woman, and it's a neat, neat thing. He's very fortunate that everything went good and everybody's healthy," coach John Fox said. "He was probably looking forward to getting here, too, but that's typical of most football players."

Orton will start Saturday when the Broncos host the Seattle Seahawks.

