Good/Bad Week: Jon Gruden's honeymoon continues

Dolphins fans with Jarvis Landry jerseys: If you spent $179.99 on that authentic No. 14 top, this has been a roller-coaster two weeks. First, Landry got the franchise tag, a sign that seemed to point to the playmaking wide receiver sticking around in Miami. But combine week has revealed the reality of the situation. Landry will be making a lot of money playing for somebody in 2018, it just won't be the Dolphins. At least that's how it seems. You would think 400 catches in your first four seasons would make you a building block, but apparently nah. As for the jersey owners, just get a Marino throwback and be done with the drama.