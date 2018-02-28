Bears will cut QB Mike Glennon after just one season

The Mike Glennon era lasted nary a year in Chicago.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace announced Wednesday that the team will release the backup quarterback at the start of the league year on March 14.

After letting go of Jay Cutler last offseason, Chicago signed Glennon to a three-year deal worth $45 million. That was before the Bears then traded up one spot in the draft to select their quarterback of the future, Mitchell Trubisky.

Glennon started the first four games of the season, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 833 yards and compiling a 4:7 TD-turnover ratio. Chicago went 1-3 through the first quarter, and Glennon was benched for the rookie, never to see the field again in a Bears uniform.

This move is not shocking in the slightest, as Trubisky flashed potential in his 12 starts. Plus, Glennon's contract had a "2018 out" built into it. Glennon will walk from the Bears with only $18.5 million, which was guaranteed at signing. The release also frees up over $11 million in cap space this season and $14 million next year.

In other Bears news, Pace added that the team will also release defensive lineman Willie Young, saving $4.5 million. Add these two cuts to the releases last week of Pernell McPhee and Quinten Demps, and the Bears will have cleared over $25 million in cap space by the time the new league year begins.

Something tells us Pace & Co. aren't done slashing yet.