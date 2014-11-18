Around the NFL

Golden Tate: Seahawks missing Percy Harvin and me

Published: Nov 18, 2014 at 10:25 AM

Golden Tate has taken his game to another level in his first season with the Detroit Lions. He has a theory on why his former team, the Seahawks, has struggled in its passing game in 2014.

"Their problem," Tate said last week, via mlive.com. "Now they don't have me or Percy (Harvin)."

Tate was courted by the Seahawks, Jets and Jaguars before signing a five-year, $31 million deal with Detroit. He called Seattle's offer "laughable." Harvin was traded to the Jets last month for a mid-round draft pick.

It's hard to argue Tate's point, by the way. The Seahawks are going with Doug Baldwin as their No. 1 receiver and have dipped to 31st in the league in passing. Russell Wilson is on pace for career-worst production in several key passing categories.

"They thought they had five, six, seven top receivers (to choose from) in this (draft) class, so there wasn't a need to pay a lot of money when you could get a rookie for pennies, I guess, relatively speaking," Tate said. "So maybe that's why (they let me go)."

Tate was also asked about a potential playoff matchup against his old team.

"Fate will unwind as it must, my English teacher told me," Tate said. "I think that's Beowulf."

It is.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 11. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Jets, Dalvin Cook waiting game continues; Vikings can't 'rely' on close wins

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

Saints' Derek Carr excited to play behind OT Trevor Penning: 'He's a different cat'

Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning hasn't experienced soreness in his foot during his return to practicing in training camp, and his fire has made an impact on quarterback Derek Carr.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins focusing on football but feels he's done 'enough' to earn new contract

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is focused on the task at hand as Miami prepares for a tough AFC East, but he also is confident he's done enough to earn a new contract in the near future.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons wants to be known as 'one of the greatest Hall of Famers'

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducting nine legends on Saturday, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wants to be known as "one of the greatest Hall of Famers" when it's all said and done.
news

Broncos HC Sean Payton: Russell Wilson, starters to play in preseason opener

Sean Payton's takeover of the Denver Broncos will include a new requirement for his star players: Preseason participation. Russell Wilson and fellow Broncos starters will play in Denver's first preseason game versus the Cardinals, Payton announced Saturday.
news

Saints RB Eno Benjamin ruptures Achilles tendon during training camp

Saints running back Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles during training camp, coach Dennis Allen announced, meaning Benjamin will likely miss the 2023 season.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2023 class takes its place in Canton

Nine new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats came out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.
news

Yannick Ngakoue happy to join Bears after searching for contender: 'It was meant for me to be here'

Yannick Ngakoue was destined to join the Chicago Bears -- at least, that's how he sees it. After signing with the Bears this week, Ngakoue pointed to one of his tattoos as proof.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner graduates from University of Cincinnati, honored with his own day

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner got the opportunity to receive his diploma from the University of Cincinnati on Friday.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on QB Joe Burrow (calf): 'I don't want him there' in Week 1 if he's not 100%

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase made it clear Friday he does not want Joe Burrow back in Week 1 if his quarterback isn't 100 percent in regard to his calf injury.  
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More