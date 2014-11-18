Golden Tate: Seahawks missing Percy Harvin and me

Golden Tate has taken his game to another level in his first season with the Detroit Lions. He has a theory on why his former team, the Seahawks, has struggled in its passing game in 2014.
Tate was courted by the Seahawks, Jets and Jaguars before signing a five-year, $31 million deal with Detroit. He called Seattle's offer "laughable." Harvin was traded to the Jets last month for a mid-round draft pick.
It's hard to argue Tate's point, by the way. The Seahawks are going with Doug Baldwin as their No. 1 receiver and have dipped to 31st in the league in passing. Russell Wilson is on pace for career-worst production in several key passing categories.
"They thought they had five, six, seven top receivers (to choose from) in this (draft) class, so there wasn't a need to pay a lot of money when you could get a rookie for pennies, I guess, relatively speaking," Tate said. "So maybe that's why (they let me go)."
Tate was also asked about a potential playoff matchup against his old team.
"Fate will unwind as it must, my English teacher told me," Tate said. "I think that's Beowulf."
It is.
