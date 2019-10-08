Around the NFL

Golden Tate: 'Far from being unhappy' with Giants

Published: Oct 08, 2019

Golden Tate wasn't happy with his Giants debut. He also wants to make clear he wasn't unhappy.

In his first game back from a PED suspension, and his first overall with New York, Tate caught just three passes for 13 yards in a 28-10 loss to the Vikings. The veteran wide receiver didn't say much afterward but apparently gave off the impression that he was already upset with his lack of opportunities.

"I want to be out there as much as possible," Tate said, per Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. "We'll see. It's the first week back for me. I hope my role increases. But, we'll see."

When asked directly the following day what he meant by those comments, the former Seahawks, Lions and Eagles receiver said it's in his DNA to always want more.

"First things first, if anyone ever needs clarification, just ask me," Tate told reporters. "Don't assume my words. I try to say things and be intentional with them. The only thing that I was saying is that I hope I'm more involved at some point. But I do understand that this is my first week back, there is a process to this. You don't just throw someone right in the fire when things can happen in another way.

"I am very happy to be a New York Giant, I am very happy to be back in this locker room and playing football. I think it would be more alarming if I said, 'No, I don't want to play more, I don't want more passes.' I would look at that guy a little funny. As a player who sees himself as a playmaker, I don't think there's ever going to be too many opportunities. Anytime that I have a chance to be on the field, get the ball in my hands, I feel like that's an opportunity to make a special play or do something great to help our offense or bring a spark.

"Of course, I'm always going to want more opportunities. If we play 70 plays and I play 61 of them, the way I'm built, I want to play all 70. That's more opportunity for me. That's the only thing I was trying to say. I am far from being unhappy."

There's a good chance that more will be coming Tate's way, and not because he's speaking up. Sterling Shepard just suffered a second concussion in less than a month and is expected to miss considerable time. Evan Engram was projected as a non-participant in practice Monday because of a knee injury. Saquon Barkley is running out of time in his quest to return from a high-ankle sprain before Thursday's game against the Patriots.

That's three of New York's top four receivers. In other words, Tate's targets might not be a talking point in two more days.

