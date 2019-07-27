Golden Tate facing four-game suspension for PEDs

Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Tate has been "very honest" about the pending suspension, while noting the organization was not made aware of the situation until after he was signed. The 10th-year veteran stands to lose a little more than $1.75 million in signing bonus, base salary and roster bonus forfeitures, and he'd also relinquish the full guarantees on $7.975 million for 2020, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.