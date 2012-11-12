Golden Tate among receivers who thrived in Week 10

These guys might not exactly be carrying a lunch pail to the stadium each week, but they did bring a diligent, blue-collar, workingman approach to Week 10. Take a look at all the nominees, then vote in the poll at the bottom of the right column for your choice of the Hardest-Working Man.
Danny Amendola, St. Louis Rams
The St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers played in a thrilling, bizarre game that ended in a 24-24 tie. It was the NFL's first tie since 2008. In the middle of the mayhem was Amendola, who really wasn't even supposed to be back in action yet. A dislocated collarbone was expected to sideline Amendola for eight weeks. Instead, Amendola missed just three games and his return was overshadowed by the dramatic weirdness taking place in San Francisco. Amendola finished the game with 11 catches for 102 against the stingy 49ers defense. An 80-yard pass play that could have set up the Rams for victory on the first play of overtime was wiped out by a penalty. This was Amendola's second career 100-yard game.
Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints
Graham's career day could have set up the New Orleans Saints for a monumental run toward the postseason. Graham caught two touchdown passes and had a career-high 146 yards receiving as the Saints ended the Atlanta Falcons' run at a perfect season with an exciting 31-27 win. The Saints are now 4-5 and vying to become just the second team -- following the 1992 San Diego Chargers -- to qualify for the playoffs after an 0-4 start.
Colin McCarthy, Tennessee Titans
Entering Sunday, the Tennessee Titans sported the NFL's worst scoring defense, surrendering 34.2 points per game. A 37-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins might have helped give an embattled defensive unit some confidence. McCarthy provided one of four takeaways that led to 20 Titans points. McCarthy's came in the most dramatic fashion, on a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown that gave the Titans a 21-0 lead and essentially crushed the Dolphins' spirit. The Titans' win halted a two-game losing streak and was also the Dolphins' worst defeat since a 41-10 drubbing at the hands of the 1997 Indianapolis Colts.
Von Miller, Denver Broncos
Miller went beast mode on Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Miller accounted for a sack, a forced fumble and four tackles for a loss in a game in which he was all over the field. Miller's sack was one of seven on Newton as the Denver Broncos demolished the hapless Carolina Panthers to the tune of a 36-14 drubbing. Miller's moment of glory came when he mocked Newton's "Superman" celebration.
Golden Tate, Seattle Seahawks
Russell Wilson isn't the only one throwing touchdown passes for the Seattle Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll reached into the ol' bag of tricks for a razzle-dazzle end-around touchdown pass play from Tate to Sidney Rice. The play highlighted a convincing 28-7 win over the reeling New York Jets. It was Tate's second touchdown play of the day after catching a 38-yard scoring pass from Wilson earlier in the game. Tate's efforts assured that the Seahawks would remain perfect (5-0) at the friendly confines of CenturyLink Field.