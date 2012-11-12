Golden Tate among receivers who thrived in Week 10

The St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers played in a thrilling, bizarre game that ended in a 24-24 tie. It was the NFL's first tie since 2008. In the middle of the mayhem was Amendola, who really wasn't even supposed to be back in action yet. A dislocated collarbone was expected to sideline Amendola for eight weeks. Instead, Amendola missed just three games and his return was overshadowed by the dramatic weirdness taking place in San Francisco. Amendola finished the game with 11 catches for 102 against the stingy 49ers defense. An 80-yard pass play that could have set up the Rams for victory on the first play of overtime was wiped out by a penalty. This was Amendola's second career 100-yard game.