Goff taking first-team reps, 'ready to go' if called upon

One week after NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft would begin seeing increased practice reps, the Los Angeles Rams provided a strong hint that Goff will soon displace Case Keenum in the starting lineup.
Goff took first-team practice reps in the Rams' final practice of the bye week Wednesday, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
"I feel tremendously more comfortable than I've ever felt," Goff said, via Klein. "I feel confident that if my number's called, I'll be ready to go."
Coach Jeff Fisher was content to stick with Keenum when he was averaging a surprisingly effective 9.2 yards yard per attempt over a three-week stretch entering the Week 7 London showcase.
Anyone who watched Goff's preseason game film with a discerning eye understood the overwhelmed rookie's mind was still spinning. He simply wasn't ready from either a pre- or post-snap perspective to push the journeyman starter early in the season.
Offensive coordinator Rob Boras confirmed two weeks ago that Goff has made major strides in his understanding of the offense.
"The easiest way to understand if somebody knows it is when they can regurgitate it back to you," Boras explained, via the Los Angeles Times. "And he's able to do that right now and, again, ask some of those questions where you have to, yourself, look up at the sky and try to think 'OK, that's a good one,' and try to give him the right answer."
Now that Rams are mired in a three-game slump with a quarterback coming off of a brutal four-interception performance at London's Twickenham Stadium, is it time to consider a change?
We'll find out next week if Fisher is ready for a glimpse at the future.