Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 09:19 AM

Goff not expecting Rams offense to change much with an OC

Kevin Patra

For the first time since Sean McVay took over the L.A. Rams, the team is employing an offensive coordinator in Kevin O'Connell.

Quarterback Jared Goff noted Tuesday that despite the addition, he doesn't expect much to change with O'Connell stepping in, citing that it's still McVay's offense.

"Yes and no. I mean we have our wrinkles just like we do every year," Goff said when asked if he expects the offense to change, per the team's transcript. "The core values remain the same. Sean (McVay) is still calling the plays. It's still all his offense. So, there will be some new things definitely, but the core of it will remain the same."

The upended offseason has disrupted the on-field labor between the new OC and Goff. Besides video conferences, the two haven't been able to work together.

"He's been great. He's been really good," Goff said. "We've, obviously, pretty much all communicated through Zoom up until today. Just getting a feel of his demeanor, the way he talks, the way he communicates -- he's played the position. He understands the little intricacies that go along with playing it and I'm super excited. I couldn't be more excited. I mean, I was excited when they hired him. I've always heard his name. I know a lot of people that have played for him, a lot of people that know him. When we hired him it was exciting, and it's been exciting today that you kind of get to communicate with him and everyday it makes my job a lot easier."

McVay noted upon hiring O'Connell that he wanted someone to inject a fresh viewpoint into his offense. Clearly, however, the base of the offense will still be the concoction of the head coach's beautiful mind.

The Rams overhauling their coaching staff has flown under the radar in an offseason in which there were more important things to consider. For L.A. to take a step toward getting back to the postseason, however, the new operation must click, and that starts with Goff and O'Connell.

After a down campaign, Goff's improvement in 2020 is vital to the Rams' success in the uber-tough NFC West division.

The weight of that pressure, coupled with the mental draining of quarantining all spring and summer, hasn't sapped Goff's sense of humor, however.

"I may have put on a couple of pounds. I don't know if that's muscle or a couple of cheeseburgers, I'm not sure (laughs). But I feel good," he said. "I feel good putting in a lot of work this offseason. I had a lot of time. I had a lot of time to really reflect and figure out what you want to get better at and really focus on what you want to get better at. We had the whole offseason. So, hopefully we come out this year and put the right foot forward."

