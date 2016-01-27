GM Whaley: 'It's a positive' for Ryans to be in Buffalo

Bills coach Rex Ryan did what any good brother would do by hiring an out-of-work Rob Ryan to be a Buffalo defensive assistant.
According to general manager Doug Whaley, it's a welcome move.
"If you look at it, Rob and Rex, they've had some troubles," Whaley said Tuesday at the Senior Bowl, per Tyler Dunne of The Buffalo News. "Their name is kind of like, 'Hey, they're the Ryans. What happened to their defense?' So why not bring in your brother and try to reclaim that name? That's the way I look at it. And who's going to have your back more than your brother?
"I think it's a positive. I know it's a positive. Everybody in the building feels it's a positive. It's a positive for Rex, too. It can help him expand his horizons as the head coach and get into some other things."
Whaley has no option but to back the move publicly, but it can't hurt, especially after the Bills finished this season out of the playoffs amid complaints from a rash of defensive starters questioning whether the Ryan scheme still held any value in today's NFL.
Another offseason should help -- in theory. Still, Rex's system was not well-received last season, which means plenty of faces could change in Buffalo as the Ryan brothers angle to save face.
Prepare yourself for a fleet of springtime and summer posts about Bills players "believing in Rex" and "loving Rob's style" -- the kind of quotes we all must endure until real games put an end to such meaningless wind.