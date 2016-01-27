GM Whaley: 'It's a positive' for Ryans to be in Buffalo

"If you look at it, Rob and Rex, they've had some troubles," Whaley said Tuesday at the Senior Bowl, per Tyler Dunne of The Buffalo News. "Their name is kind of like, 'Hey, they're the Ryans. What happened to their defense?' So why not bring in your brother and try to reclaim that name? That's the way I look at it. And who's going to have your back more than your brother?