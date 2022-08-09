Global superstar J Balvin to headline 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert on Sept. 8

Balvin is a globally recognized reggaeton musician and entrepreneur who has made a name for himself as one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time. Balvin has broken cultural barriers in music, winning awards at the Latin Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Most recently, Balvin was honored with the Global Style Icon Award at the Accessories Council's Annual ACE Awards. With over 35 million record sold worldwide, Balvin has become one of the top 10 most globally streamed artists.