Global superstar J Balvin to headline 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert on Sept. 8

Published: Aug 09, 2022 at 11:07 AM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Singer J Balvin will headline the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert presented by Verizon, set to take place as part of the NFL Kickoff Experience on Thursday, Sept. 8. The kickoff experience and concert will be held at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, Calif., ahead of the first regular season game of 2022 between the Bills and Rams later that night at SoFi Stadium.

The NFL Kickoff Experience will open at noon PT, with Balvin taking the stage around 4 p.m. local time. His performance will be streamed in full on NFL.com, the NFL app and select NFL social media platforms, and portions of the performance will be shown on NBC and NFL Network's pregame show coverage.

Balvin is a globally recognized reggaeton musician and entrepreneur who has made a name for himself as one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time. Balvin has broken cultural barriers in music, winning awards at the Latin Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Most recently, Balvin was honored with the Global Style Icon Award at the Accessories Council's Annual ACE Awards. With over 35 million record sold worldwide, Balvin has become one of the top 10 most globally streamed artists.

The entire kickoff experience will be open to the public, with free tickets available by registering at nfl.com/2022kickoff.

After the conclusion of the concert, attendees are encouraged to stick around and join the 2022 Kickoff Watch Party, where fans can watch the reigning Super-Bowl champion Rams host the Bills. The game is set to kickoff at 5:20 p.m. PT.

