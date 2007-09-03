Glenn's empty locker upsets Cowboys safety

Extra points: WR Terry Glenn was at practice Monday, but didn't part in team drills. Glenn, in his 13th season, missed all the preseason after arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 1. Glenn said he wasn't sure if he'd play in the opener. ... Harold Richardson has been added to the Cowboys coaching staff on an interim basis while quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson serves a five-game suspension. Richardson, who was in private business in Atlanta, has worked with Phillips four other times. "He's not a quarterbacks coach, but he will help, an extra set of eyes in the press box, quite a few things," Phillips said. ... LB Greg Ellis still hasn't practiced while recovering from his torn Achilles' tendon, but Phillips hasn't ruled him out of the opener.