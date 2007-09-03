Glenn's empty locker upsets Cowboys safety

IRVING, Texas -- Roy Williams was angry about suddenly having an empty locker next to his after the Dallas Cowboys cut veteran cornerback Aaron Glenn.

"I'm going to miss AG, man. That's my dude," Williams said Monday before the team's first practice since Glenn was cut. "I'm going to call him like every other day just to say 'I miss you' because I love him so much."

When asked if he was surprised that Glenn was among the 21 players cut Saturday, Williams tersely expressed his bitterness.

"He was an asset for us with his wisdom and his knowledge of the game, and the way he took care of all these young players and myself too," said Williams, a four-time Pro Bowl safety. "We learned a lot from him. Hopefully now, we can just go off of what he taught us."

The 35-year-old Glenn, a two-time Pro Bowler going into his 14th NFL season, was signed Monday by Jacksonville to be the Jaguars' fifth cornerback.

With starting cornerback Terence Newman (right foot) still questionable for Sunday night's season opener against the New York Giants, one of the biggest surprises in the Cowboys cuts was the popular Glenn.

"You factor in everything certainly. It's a situation with players certainly and coaches, everybody's going to get cut at some time," coach Wade Phillips said.

Glenn apparently didn't fit into Phillips' criteria, though the coach spoke in general after being asked specifically about Glenn.

"First of all, if they can start for you. Next if we think they are going to be an eventual starter," Phillips said. "Next, what would be his special teams value. And then, also whether he has a special thing that he can do, play nickel, nickel rusher, third-down receiver."

Glenn was primarily the third corner and played in nickel situations during his two seasons in Dallas, where he had reunited with former coach Bill Parcells. Glenn started only eight of 32 games, and wasn't a special teams player.

Jacksonville is Glenn's fourth NFL team. Before Dallas, he spent three seasons in Houston and eight with the New York Jets, where he was first with Parcells and the team that drafted him in the first round in 1994.

Williams isn't the only Cowboy already missing Glenn.

"Just the things that he shared with us from his experience on and off the field, it's tough to lose," defensive end Chris Canty said.

"A veteran like that, a real classy guy, a real professional, I was very surprised," cornerback Jacques Reeves said. "We're going to have to step up as a group. He know the ins and outs of the game. We'll have to do it collectively as a group."

For Reeves, Glenn's departure is bittersweet. With the veteran gone, Reeves -- a fourth-year player whose only start came as a rookie -- has the opportunity to be the starter opposite Anthony Henry if Newman isn't able to play.

"You hate to see guys like that go, but at the same time, you have to understand it's a business and you have to be ready at all times," Reeves said. "I'm ready to go."

Newman has a slight tear in the tissue on the base of his foot and didn't play in the last three preseason games. Newman didn't practice Monday and Phillips wasn't sure of his status for the opener.

"He's walking better, feeling better," said Phillips, who was less certain about whether the cornerback will be able to play. "No, I don't have a feeling."

Extra points: WR Terry Glenn was at practice Monday, but didn't part in team drills. Glenn, in his 13th season, missed all the preseason after arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 1. Glenn said he wasn't sure if he'd play in the opener. ... Harold Richardson has been added to the Cowboys coaching staff on an interim basis while quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson serves a five-game suspension. Richardson, who was in private business in Atlanta, has worked with Phillips four other times. "He's not a quarterbacks coach, but he will help, an extra set of eyes in the press box, quite a few things," Phillips said. ... LB Greg Ellis still hasn't practiced while recovering from his torn Achilles' tendon, but Phillips hasn't ruled him out of the opener.

