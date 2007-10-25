Giving a little something back to our friends in England

A lot of people seem upset about the league expanding into the world out there. Newsflash, we aren't exactly popular out there, so why not export something wonderful? I mean, if the world went nuts for jazz, imagine what NFL action might do for our popularity polls? And if, like me, you believe animosity is the lifeblood of football, we are looking at nothing short of a bonanza. Just think of the rivalries -– some of these nations have hated each other for millenniums! Folks, this is a lot bigger than Oakland vs. Denver. I mean, picture a stadium packed to the gills with soccer hooligan energy, ready to tee up hardcore rivalries ripped from the pages of your Social Studies textbook. I can see the MNF promo now: "They bombed the living crap out of each other in the big one, now we'll see if England's explosive, flamboyant offense can contend with Berlin's humorless blitz schemes!"