Giovani Bernard on 'NFL AM' -- plus all Wednesday's NFL news

Get a head start on Wednesday's football news with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, rookie Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard joins us in-studio, plus we'll talk to Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier. And don't miss Bernard's appearance with Bucky Brooks and Matt "Money" Smith on an all-new NFL Draft Tracker Podcast Wednesday afternoon.
Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:
» Second-year linebacker Melvin Ingram's torn ACL has sent the San Diego Chargers scrambling for a pass rusher to fill the void, prompting today's expected visit from Dwight Freeney. Catch up with all the latest player news at our Free-Agent Tracker.
» For Chargers fans in need of good news, Adam Schein says the fresh-faced duo of coach Mike McCoy and general manager Tom Telesco means new hope for the franchise.
» Catch up on all Wednesday's football news with "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, we'll talk to first-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley.
» Gil Brandt says picked-on draftees such as EJ Manuel, Geno Smith and Travis Frederick are making positive first impressions. Plus a lot more in The Brandt Report.
» Elliot Harrison's series on the top 20 games of 2012 continues with No. 13.
Top 100 Players of 2013
» The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up are the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.
» NFL Evolution reports that Riddell is teaming with a genetics company to make new, high-tech helmets that can improve concussion detection.