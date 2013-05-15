Giovani Bernard on 'NFL AM' -- plus all Wednesday's NFL news

Published: May 14, 2013 at 08:34 PM

Get a head start on Wednesday's football news with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, rookie Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard joins us in-studio, plus we'll talk to Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier. And don't miss Bernard's appearance with Bucky Brooks and Matt "Money" Smith on an all-new NFL Draft Tracker Podcast Wednesday afternoon.

Breer: Gunning the Eagles' engine

What has new coach Chip Kelly brought to Eagles practices? Speed, speed and more speed, Albert Breer says. More ...

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

» Second-year linebacker Melvin Ingram's torn ACL has sent the San Diego Chargers scrambling for a pass rusher to fill the void, prompting today's expected visit from Dwight Freeney. Catch up with all the latest player news at our Free-Agent Tracker.

» For Chargers fans in need of good news, Adam Schein says the fresh-faced duo of coach Mike McCoy and general manager Tom Telesco means new hope for the franchise.

» Catch up on all Wednesday's football news with "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, we'll talk to first-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley.

» Gil Brandt says picked-on draftees such as EJ Manuel, Geno Smith and Travis Frederick are making positive first impressions. Plus a lot more in The Brandt Report.

» Elliot Harrison's series on the top 20 games of 2012 continues with No. 13.

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

» Albert Breer checks in with talented Arizona Cardinals rookie Tyrann Mathieu.

» The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up are the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.

» NFL Evolution reports that Riddell is teaming with a genetics company to make new, high-tech helmets that can improve concussion detection.

» Happy birthday to Tennessee Titans guard Andy Levitre, who turns 27 on Wednesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

