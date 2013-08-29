Ginn's big night carries Panthers past Steelers

Published: Aug 29, 2013 at 04:03 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Ted Ginn Jr. is showing he has something left to offer Carolina, catching five passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Panthers to a 25-10 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

In a game devoid of star power, Derek Anderson completed 10 of 15 passes for 220 yards, including TD strikes of 87 and 35 yards to Ginn, who's looking to find a home after being run out of Miami and San Francisco.

Only a handful of starters played as both coaches took a long look at players further down the depth chart.

Rookie quarterback Landry Jones played the entire game for the Steelers, completing 16 of 35 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol, ruled out vs. Ravens; Mitchell Trubisky in at QB

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been ruled out due to concussion protocols and Mitchell Trubisky is in at QB against the Ravens.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 14 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (neck) will play vs. Eagles

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be active versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after being labeled as questionable with a neck injury, coach Brian Daboll told NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE