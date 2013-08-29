Ginn's big night carries Panthers past Steelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Ted Ginn Jr. is showing he has something left to offer Carolina, catching five passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Panthers to a 25-10 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
In a game devoid of star power, Derek Anderson completed 10 of 15 passes for 220 yards, including TD strikes of 87 and 35 yards to Ginn, who's looking to find a home after being run out of Miami and San Francisco.
Only a handful of starters played as both coaches took a long look at players further down the depth chart.
Rookie quarterback Landry Jones played the entire game for the Steelers, completing 16 of 35 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.
