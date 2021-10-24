Around the NFL

Giants WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) inactive vs. Panthers

Published: Oct 24, 2021 at 11:54 AM
Add ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ to the lengthy list of offensive skill players unavailable for the New York Giants for Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers.

The veteran wide receiver, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, has been designated inactive by the club. Shepard briefly tested the hamstring in pregame, but didn't look ready to play, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He had only limited participation in practice on Thursday and Friday and was listed as questionable to play.

His absence will make for an especially thin receiving corps for the Giants on Sunday. He will join ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ on the sideline, leaving quarterback Daniel Jones with a shortage of options around him in a struggling offense; ﻿Darius Slayton﻿, a speedster who can provide a deep threat for the Giants, will lead a relatively inexperienced group. ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is out with an injury, as well.

Other Giants inactives for Sunday include cornerbacks Josh Jackson and ﻿Sam Beal﻿ and defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

