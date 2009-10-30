Giants WR Manningham misses practices with injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants receiver Mario Manningham missed practice on Friday with an injured left shoulder.
Manningham hurt the shoulder on the final play of practice on Thursday. He was held out of the team's final workout for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles as a precaution.
"They thought it was better if he just not work today," coach Tom Coughlin said. "So I'm going to list him as questionable, but hopefully he will make it."
Manningham has started six of seven games this season, catching 28 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns. If he cannot play, Domenik Hixon or rookie Hakeem Nicks would see more action. Nicks has caught touchdowns in four straight games.
"I'm good. You'll see me out there on Sunday," Manningham said. "I just fell on my shoulder yesterday. I'm cool. I'll be all right."
Middle linebacker Antonio Pierce (ankle) and offensive tackle Kareem McKenzie (groin) practiced fully and were listed as probable for the game.
McKenzie missed last Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with the injury, marking the first time in 38 regular season games that he had been sidelined.
Backup running back Ahmad Bradshaw, who disclosed he has played with a cracked bone in his right foot all season, practiced on a limited basis on Friday and is probable for Sunday's game.
Cornerback Aaron Ross (hamstring), defensive tackle Chris Canty (calf) and linebacker Michael Boley (knee) were ruled out for Sunday's game.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press