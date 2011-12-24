Giants WR Manningham inactive vs. Jets; McKnight set to play

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 03:51 AM

As expected, New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham is inactive for Saturday's meeting with the crosstown rival Jets.

Manningham was listed Friday as doubtful for the game after missing practice all week with a nagging knee injury. He was replaced by Victor Cruz in Saturday's starting lineup.

Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora also is inactive for a fourth consecutive week with ankle and knee injuries, but running back Danny Ware will play. Ware was listed as questionable Friday with a knee injury.

Jets running back Joe McKnight, the NFL's leading kick returner, is active after being questionable with a separated right shoulder and hyperextended elbow. Defensive back Marquice Cole, who missed last Sunday's game with a knee injury, and defensive lineman Ropati Pitoitua are among the Jets' inactives.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Saturday game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson now faces 23rd lawsuit for alleged sexual assault and harassment

A new lawsuit alleging sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions was filed Tuesday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who now faces 23 civil cases.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Which Teams Will Win the Most Super Bowls Over the Next 5 Years?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2021: Three QBs playing for new teams in '22 earn spot

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 deep passers of the 2021 season using Next Gen Stats. Which quarterbacks playing for new teams in 2022 made the rankings?

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW