Giants WR Manningham inactive vs. Jets; McKnight set to play

As expected, New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham is inactive for Saturday's meeting with the crosstown rival Jets.
Manningham was listed Friday as doubtful for the game after missing practice all week with a nagging knee injury. He was replaced by Victor Cruz in Saturday's starting lineup.
Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora also is inactive for a fourth consecutive week with ankle and knee injuries, but running back Danny Ware will play. Ware was listed as questionable Friday with a knee injury.
Jets running back Joe McKnight, the NFL's leading kick returner, is active after being questionable with a separated right shoulder and hyperextended elbow. Defensive back Marquice Cole, who missed last Sunday's game with a knee injury, and defensive lineman Ropati Pitoitua are among the Jets' inactives.
