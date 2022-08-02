Giants WR Kenny Golladay ready to turn page after 'disappointing' first season in New York

New York Giants big-money receiver Kenny Golladay famously didn't score a touchdown in his first season with Big Blue.

Entering Year 2 with the club, the wideout hopes to move on from the substandard season under the new coaching staff.

"It was disappointing, but a lot played a role in that," Golladay said Monday, via the New York Post. "Every offense wants to get off to a fast start, but to be honest we haven't even been talking about last year."

Golladay inked a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants as a free agent last year and proceeded to put up 37 catches for 521 yards with the goose egg in the scoring column. Golladay had been an underrated receiver in Detroit, generating back-to-back 1,000-plus yard campaigns and earning a Pro Bowl in 2019 while leading the NFL with 11 TDs that season.

After playing just five games in 2020 due to injury and last year's disappointment following his big deal, there are questions about how he fits in New York. But Golladay insisted the contract and expectations didn't put too much pressure on him to perform.

"No, not at all," Golladay said. "It was just a lot of different moving parts last year. That was last year."

A contested-catch field-stretcher in Detroit as a player Matthew Stafford trusted with 50-50 balls, Golladay wasn't a great fit in New York under the previous regime.

The wideout, however, believes Brian Daboll's "very receiver friendly" offense that's being installed can help change the narrative.

"First off, the offense is totally different," Golladay said. "Coach is putting people in different positions at all times, keeping the defense guessing. It just gives you a lot of freedom. You don't have to be so cookie-cutter or do what's on the paper. You can go out there and kind of make the route your own."