Giants WR Kadarius Toney enjoying 'more open' offense under new coach Brian Daboll

It's early in training camp, but New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is already digging the new offense under coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka more than last year's system.

"I feel like it's a lot of energy that they've brought into the building, a lot of flexibility, I guess you could say," Toney said Friday, via NJ Advance Media. "It's more open. I really enjoy it. With route running and stuff like that, it's not as pen and paper."

It was clear last season that Giants players didn't love the offensive system under Joe Judge and Jason Garrett, who was fired midway through the campaign. With the offensive-minded Daboll taking over, players like Toney have more freedom to use their talents creatively.

"Instead of just running it technical and all that," Toney said, "it gives you a chance to win [against a defender], instead of just having to do it a certain way every time. The coaches can only draw up a play. We've got to execute it, at the end of the day."

Toney's rookie season was characterized by extraordinary highs and lows as he dealt with injuries that held him to just 10 games. The rookie's 189-yard explosion against Dallas showed his enormous upside, but he had seven games with 40 or fewer yards.

Toney skipped voluntary workouts this offseason but declined to elaborate on the reason Friday.

"It was a personal reason. I don't think I've really got to explain it," he said.