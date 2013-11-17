Giants win fourth in a row; Packers in free fall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul scored on a spectacular, leaping 24-yard fourth-quarter interception return and the resurgent New York Giants won their fourth game in a row with a 27-13 victory over the slumping and injured-riddled Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Eli Manning threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Rueben Randle and Brandon Jacobs added a 1-yard run as the Giants (4-6) handed the Packers (5-5) their third straight loss, their longest skid since a five-game losing streak near the end of 2008.

Two of the three losses have come with quarterback Aaron Rodgers sidelined with a broken collarbone.

While Scott Tolzien played well at times in his first NFL start, the Giants intercepted him three times, setting up 10 points. Pierre-Paul's pick early in the fourth quarter gave New York a 14-point lead.

