Giants' Tuck vows return from neck, groin injuries after bye

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Justin Tuck expects to be back for the New York Giants' next game in two weeks.
Tuck has been sidelined for three games and doesn't intend to miss a fourth.
"I'm playing against Miami, guys. How about that?" the Giants' defensive captain said Sunday after New York (4-2) beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 to move into first place in the NFC East. "So you can stop asking me about injuries."
Tuck has been out because of a combination of neck and groin injuries, with the groin being more of a problem in recent weeks. He also missed the season opener with the neck injury, sustained in a preseason game against the New York Jets.
"Look at my eyes. Look at my face. I am playing against Miami," Tuck said. "I know that will be tweeted in about 10 seconds."
The Giants are 2-2 in the four games that Tuck has missed. They have been able to generate a pass rush in his absence with Jason Pierre-Paul, Osi Umenyiora, Dave Tollefson and Mathias Kiwanuka carrying the load, but they have struggled to stop the run.
Buffalo gained 155 rushing yards Sunday, with Fred Jackson running for 121, including an 80-yard scamper in the first quarter on a play in which he was barely touched.
