Giants' Tuck disgusted with play since return from injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Justin Tuck is going through one of those seasons that can best be described as an off year.
One of the most dominant players in the NFL in 2010 when he had 11.5 sacks and 99 tackles, Tuck has missed four games for the New York Giants (6-3) with neck and groin injuries, and he has been a shell of himself since returning to the lineup.
In the 27-20 loss in San Francisco, he had a quarterback hurry and one pass defended playing much of the game.
It's not the kind of performance one expects from a defensive captain, and Tuck is even harder on himself when he looks at his statistics and sees 10 tackles, 2 sacks and two passes defended in five games.
"I am not me," said Tuck, who also used stronger language to describe his play. "I am not a very good player right now. It's frustrating because I do look at myself on film and I don't like what I see, and it's not the effort. I feel like I am putting forth the effort. It's some things not allowing me to play my style of football."
The seven-year veteran refused to use his injuries as an excuse but it is obvious that he is concerned about the neck injury. He suffered a stringer in the preseason against the Jets and it has not totally healed.
"Obviously, I am not having the year that I normally have, but it's just part of it," said Tuck, who returned to the lineup three games ago. "Sometimes, you are going to have things acting up on you that don't allow you to do the things you want to do to make you a good football player. That's neither here nor there. I will try to continue to work to help this football team win."
"Obviously, he was playing at a high level in the preseason before his injury," Fewell said. "Has he been able to jump back on the bicycle and ride as fast as we want him to ride? No! But I think I think it's coming. He's always more critical of himself than anybody else. He wants to improve and get better, and he will get better. It just takes time."
NOTES:RB Ahmad Bradshaw said his broken right foot is feeling better and he hopes to play against New Orleans on Nov. 28. ...First-round draft pick Prince Amukamara practiced full for the first time since breaking his foot in training camp and hopes to make his NFL debut this weekend. ....MLB Michael Boley (hamstring) didn't practice for the second straight day. ...LT Will Beatty did not practice because of a back problem.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press