Giants' Tuck disgusted with play since return from injury

Published: Nov 17, 2011 at 11:45 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Justin Tuck is going through one of those seasons that can best be described as an off year.

One of the most dominant players in the NFL in 2010 when he had 11.5 sacks and 99 tackles, Tuck has missed four games for the New York Giants (6-3) with neck and groin injuries, and he has been a shell of himself since returning to the lineup.

In the 27-20 loss in San Francisco, he had a quarterback hurry and one pass defended playing much of the game.

It's not the kind of performance one expects from a defensive captain, and Tuck is even harder on himself when he looks at his statistics and sees 10 tackles, 2 sacks and two passes defended in five games.

"I am not me," said Tuck, who also used stronger language to describe his play. "I am not a very good player right now. It's frustrating because I do look at myself on film and I don't like what I see, and it's not the effort. I feel like I am putting forth the effort. It's some things not allowing me to play my style of football."

The seven-year veteran refused to use his injuries as an excuse but it is obvious that he is concerned about the neck injury. He suffered a stringer in the preseason against the Jets and it has not totally healed.

"Obviously, I am not having the year that I normally have, but it's just part of it," said Tuck, who returned to the lineup three games ago. "Sometimes, you are going to have things acting up on you that don't allow you to do the things you want to do to make you a good football player. That's neither here nor there. I will try to continue to work to help this football team win."

Defensive coordinator Perry Fewell was kinder.

"Obviously, he was playing at a high level in the preseason before his injury," Fewell said. "Has he been able to jump back on the bicycle and ride as fast as we want him to ride? No! But I think I think it's coming. He's always more critical of himself than anybody else. He wants to improve and get better, and he will get better. It just takes time."

NOTES:RB Ahmad Bradshaw said his broken right foot is feeling better and he hopes to play against New Orleans on Nov. 28. ...First-round draft pick Prince Amukamara practiced full for the first time since breaking his foot in training camp and hopes to make his NFL debut this weekend. ....MLB Michael Boley (hamstring) didn't practice for the second straight day. ...LT Will Beatty did not practice because of a back problem.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars win AFC South, head back to playoffs for first time since 2017

Just a year after a three-win campaign, the Jacksonville Jaguars have gone from worst to first by defeating the Tennessee Titans on Saturday to win the AFC South title.

news

Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take time away following season to evaluate future

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take some time away following the conclusion of the year to consider his future, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Week 18's Saturday doubleheader.

news

Chiefs clinch AFC No. 1 seed, first-round bye with win over Raiders

Kansas City defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-13, on Saturday in their regular-season finale to clinch the conference's top seed, which includes a first-round bye and potentially home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE