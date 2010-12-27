Giants' trip home from Green Bay postponed by snowstorm

A disappointed coach Tom Coughlin addressed his players at their Appleton, Wis., hotel Monday morning and told them turnovers cost teams games and that the Giants (9-6) still had a chance to make the playoffs, provided they get help.
"There is a chance, and we do have to have a little bit of help, but there is a chance," Coughlin said in a late afternoon conference call from the hotel. "That's the incentive for us to regroup and try to put together the kind of game we can be proud of."
New York was on the verge of taking control of the NFC East and nailing down a playoff berth when it imploded against Philadelphia, 38-31, in a game in which it gave up 28 points in the final 7½ minutes.
They rallied from a 14-0 deficit to tie the score, on two touchdown passes by Eli Manning, before the bottom fell out.
"It bothers me that the consistency is not there," Coughlin said.
Coughlin, whose job might be in jeopardy if the Giants fail to make the playoffs for a second straight season, plans to be blunt with his team this week. If New York wants to make the playoffs, it needs to pick up its play.
Coughlin thought his team responded well after the disappointment of blowing the game against Philadelphia, which clinched the division title with the Giants' loss.
"We upped the tempo last week," he said. "The guys responded well, and I thought the practices were good. Despite that fact, what I saw on the field -- and I know I sound like a broken record -- did not look like we practiced."
Coughlin was more troubled by the fumble by Ahmad Bradshaw early in the third quarter and another one later in the quarter by Brandon Jacobs after a long run.
"These things hurt," Coughlin said. "You're in a game, and you know it's going to be a very, very tight game, and I've been saying this all year, but this is what I believe in: Other than points scored, points against, it's turnovers, and there's a lot of -- the word psychological was mentioned earlier, and let me tell you, there's a lot of psychological stuff that goes along with this."
The players had meals and sat around talking with one another, Coughlin said, adding the game was still the topic of conversation at breakfast.
"A little bit later, after lunch, there was a change in that topic," Coughlin said. "But the weather, the restrictions, the families back there, the game, how and when we're going to be able to travel -- those are the issues that dominate the conversations right now."
