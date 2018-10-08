Giants to part ways with Ereck Flowers by Tuesday

Flowers, a 2015 first-round pick of former Giants general manager Jerry Reese, finally reached the end of his unusually long rope after five weeks that included an embarassing Week 1 performance (broken down in depth by yours truly here) and a benching prior to Week 3. It caps a solid seven months of unrest surrounding Flowers, who was upset by New York's signing of Nate Solder in the offseason and failed to shift to right tackle successfully.