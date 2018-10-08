Around the NFL

Giants to part ways with Ereck Flowers by Tuesday

Published: Oct 08, 2018 at 09:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Ereck Flowers' much-maligned time in New York is just about over.

The Giants are moving on from Flowers. New York will cut the tackle if he's not traded by Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Giants coach Pat Shurmur later confirmed the team is indeed parting ways with Flowers.

Flowers, a 2015 first-round pick of former Giants general manager Jerry Reese, finally reached the end of his unusually long rope after five weeks that included an embarassing Week 1 performance (broken down in depth by yours truly here) and a benching prior to Week 3. It caps a solid seven months of unrest surrounding Flowers, who was upset by New York's signing of Nate Solder in the offseason and failed to shift to right tackle successfully.

It's highly unlikely the Giants move Flowers before their self-imposed Tuesday deadline. Rapoport reported the belief is trading him will be extremely difficult, and judging by his lengthy history of below-average play, it's difficult to see a team willing to trade any type of asset for the tackle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew: Undrafted RB Jaret Patterson 'can be pretty special'

Undrafted rookie ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿ won the Washington Football Team's No. 3 RB role, leading to yesterday's release of veteran Peyton Barber. The club has higher hopes for the Buffalo product than simply making the team.
news

Giants to retire HOFer Michael Strahan's jersey number

Michael Strahan's entire career was spent in one jersey. No future member of the New York Giants will wear it again. The team announced Wednesday it is retiring Strahan's No. 92 jersey on Nov. 28 when the Giants host the Eagles.
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's vaccination status was not a factor in his release

The day after the Patriots released Cam Newton, there was neither a flowery goodbye for the quarterback nor overflowing praise of rookie Mac Jones.
news

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs insists he's not 'holding in,' expects to return to practice soon

﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ sat out of Seahawks practice yet again, continuing what is being referred to as a "hold-in" in hopes of reworking his contract. The Seattle safety isn't ready to characterize his standing on the sideline as such.
news

Ron Rivera confirms Washington not interested in Cam Newton, names Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB

Washington made most lists of potential landing spots for Cam Newton, given his relationship with head coach Ron Rivera from their time together in Carolina. Rivera, however, said the team is set at quarterback. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: Preseason success not enough for Cowboys underdogs

Dan Hanzus recaps the fourth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys," which suffered from a change to the NFL schedule. On the plus side, Liev Schreiber's still the G.O.A.T. and Dak Prescott has an enticing new business venture.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Roster cuts with Nick Shook

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
news

Ravens staying put for now with RBs despite dialogue with Todd Gurley

Former Rams and Falcons running back ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ has had some dialogue with the Ravens, but as of now Baltimore is OK with who they have at the position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. 
news

Vikings release Everson Griffen, could bring him back later this week

Everson Griffen returned to the Vikings with a mix of remorse and gratitude for being back with the team he knew well. His stay lasted eight days. The Vikings released Griffen as part of the team's cuts to 53 on Tuesday, the team announced.
news

Cardinals place CB Malcolm Butler on reserved/retired list

The Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported via the transaction wire. 
news

HC Nick Sirianni makes it official Jalen Hurts is Eagles' QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles made the obvious official on Tuesday, as first-year head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Jalen Hurts﻿ is the starting quarterback. 
news

Veteran CB Desmond Trufant released by Bears

Desmond Trufant was among the Bears' cuts on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW