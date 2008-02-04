 Skip to main content
Giants to celebrate in New Jersey after NYC parade

Published: Feb 04, 2008 at 08:53 AM

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -New Jersey won't be left out of the New York Giants' Super Bowl celebration.

The team will celebrate at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford at 4 p.m. Tuesday, following an 11 a.m. ticker-tape parade in New York City.

John Samerjan, spokesman for the New Jersey Sports and Exhibition Authority, said the event will be free and feature players, coaches and officials. Stadium gates C and D will open for the Tuesday celebration at 3 p.m.

"It's like a welcome home," Samerjan said.

The Giants upset the New England Patriots 17-14 on Sunday to win the Super Bowl, ending New England's hopes of an undefeated season.

Jennifer Sciortino, spokeswoman for New Jersey Senate President Richard J. Codey, D-Essex, said Codey questioned having a parade in New York, since the team plays and has offices in New Jersey and hasn't played in New York in more than 30 years.

Jim Gardner, a spokesman for Gov. Jon S. Corzine, said the governor wasn't bothered about the New York parade, but is pleased a New Jersey celebration will be held.

Gardner said the governor "is incredibly proud of the Giants for their tremendous accomplishment, and congratulates the team for playing with an unbelievable level of character and for a win that is a thrilling end to an incredible season."

"The Giants have a significant fan base in New Jersey, and while many Garden State residents will make the trip to New York for the team's victory parade, he also wants New Jersey fans to have the opportunity to celebrate with the team a little closer to home," Gardner said.

Cameras, video cameras, signs and banners are permitted, but large bags and backpacks won't be allowed in the stadium, and the sports authority encouraged fans to car pool.

