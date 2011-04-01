Giants' Smith hopes to run on surgically repaired knee by May

Giants wide receiver Steve Smithtold the New York Daily News on Thursday that he doesn't feel any pain in his surgically repaired left knee and hopes to be running by May.
Smith told the newspaper his rehabilitation -- which he called "pretty boring" -- is on schedule, but he remains concerned about the knee's strength following microfracture surgery in December.
"It's a serious injury," Smith said. "I feel like I can (run). But they tell me to take it slow."
The four-year veteran hauled in 48 receptions for 529 yards and three touchdowns before the injury.
Smith told the newspaper he might have to change his style of play to compensate for the knee, but he added, "I'll race all of you when I get healthy."