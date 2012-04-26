Giants sign veteran DT Shaun Rogers on draft day

Published: Apr 26, 2012 at 01:19 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Hours before the NFL Draft, the New York Giants added depth to their defensive line signing tackle Shaun Rogers.

The Super Bowl champions announced the signing of the 12-year veteran on Thursday.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Rogers spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, starting four games and making 22 tackles. He also has played with Detroit and Cleveland.

Rogers has played in 156 regular-season games with 128 starts. He has 504 tackles, 37 1/2 sacks, 27 passes defensed, and an interception he returned 66 yards for a touchdown with the Lions in 2007. Rogers has also blocked 14 field goal attempts. He was an NFC Pro Bowl starter in 2004 and 2005 and an AFC reserve in 2008.

