Giants sign sixth-round pick DE Henderson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants got the first of their draft picks under contract on Friday, signing defensive end Robert Henderson of Southern Mississippi.
Henderson was the second of the team's picks in the sixth round. Contract terms were not immediately available.
Henderson played in 46 games with 33 starts at Southern Mississippi with 173 career tackles and 13.5 sacks.
The Super Bowl champions also acquired wide receiver-returner Craphonso Thorpe on waivers and waived defensive back Miguel Scott.
Thorpe was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week. He played five games last season for the Indianapolis Colts, catching 12 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, while averaging 21.2 yards on kickoff returns. His best game was in the regular season finale against Tennessee, when he caught six passes for 23 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown.
