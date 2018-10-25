Around the NFL

Giants sign receiver Corey Coleman to active roster

Published: Oct 25, 2018 at 02:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Corey Coleman is getting another shot to stick around on an NFL roster.

The New York Giants announced they signed the receiver to their active roster, filling the spot vacated by the trade of Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions.

Coleman was added to Big Blue's practice squad last week. Now he gets the call-up.

It's the latest chance for the former Cleveland Browns first-round pick.

In August, Coleman was traded from Cleveland to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a pair of potholders (2020 seventh-round pick). He lasted less than a month in Western New York before being cut. Coleman then signed with the New England Patriots on Sept. 11, but lasted just six days with Bill Belichick before the Pats upgraded (Josh Gordon trade) and cut Coleman. The receiver signed with the New England practice squad for about 10 days before being released again. He then landed on the Giants practice squad on Oct. 18.

Now he'll get another chance to try and carve out a role behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard.

If nothing else, Coleman's situation proves that draft pedigree continues to aid players taken high. Had Coleman been a sixth-round pick instead of a first-round selection, it's unlikely he'd keep getting chance after chance to keep an NFL job.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'The game is a little softer than it used to be'

Tom Brady continues to rail against certain aspects of the NFL evolution he's experienced throughout his 22-year career.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry and Arizona Cardinals standout quarterback Kyler Murray led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo might talk to Aaron Rodgers about handling uncertain future

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has one more year left on his contract and a hot rookie waiting in the wings, a situation similar to what Aaron Rodgers went through in Green Bay.
news

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb (ankle) will undergo surgery

Having re-injured his ankle on Sunday against the Jaguars, Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday on his ankle and hopes to return this season, he announced through the team on Tuesday. 
news

Eagles place DE Brandon Graham, OL Brandon Brooks on injured reserve 

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they have placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on the reserve/injured list. 
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve 

The Cleveland Browns placed Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury. He will miss a minimum of three games.
news

Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has pec injury, cautions Steelers 'better be ready to be adjustable'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that QB Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is dealing with a left pec injury that will impact his week of preparation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
news

Rookie QB Davis Mills will start vs. Panthers on 'TNF,' Tyrod Taylor placed on IR

Houston Texans head coach David Culley said rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start Thursday vs. the Panthers in place of injured starter Tyrod Taylor (hamstring), who has been placed on IR.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 21

The 49ers add an interesting prospect to their ailing RB room while the Cowboys are awaiting word on the status of injured WR Amari Cooper.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard RB committee as 'a great asset to this team'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is embracing the idea of a running back platoon between ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ and ﻿Tony Pollard﻿, as Pollard continues to impress with his increasing role in the backfield.
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley on QB Zach Wilson's 4-INT day: 'I know he will bounce back'

Week 2 was a rough one for rookie QB Zach Wilson. His teammate, LB C.J. Mosley, believes the Jets' first-round pick will come back even stronger after throwing four interceptions against the Patriots.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explains why Trey Lance had zero snaps in win over Eagles

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance played zero snaps Sunday vs. the Eagles. Kyle Shanahan offered an explanation for Lance's lack of playing time.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW