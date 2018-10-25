Giants sign receiver Corey Coleman to active roster

In August, Coleman was traded from Cleveland to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a pair of potholders (2020 seventh-round pick). He lasted less than a month in Western New York before being cut. Coleman then signed with the New England Patriots on Sept. 11, but lasted just six days with Bill Belichick before the Pats upgraded (Josh Gordon trade) and cut Coleman. The receiver signed with the New England practice squad for about 10 days before being released again. He then landed on the Giants practice squad on Oct. 18.