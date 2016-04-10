Giants sign former Dolphins LB Kelvin Sheppard

The move is par for the course in New York. The Giants have always liked the idea of plucking their linebackers out of the bargain bin, allocating the big money elsewhere. Spending lavishly, as they did on Jon Beason, only came back to haunt them. General manager Jerry Reese gets accused of many things, but he managed to win a Super Bowl title with the likes of Michael Boley, Chase Blackburn and Mathias Kiwanuka at linebacker.