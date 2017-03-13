Giants set to keep Shane Vereen, will pay out bonus

NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported that New York will pay the running back's $500,000 roster bonus by Monday's deadline, per a source informed of the team's thinking.
Vereen has spent the past two seasons with the Giants, operating as a passing-down specialist who caught 59 balls for New York in 2015. Last year's campaign was cut short when Vereen landed on injured reserve with a triceps injury. The 28-year-old back returned late in the year only to re-tear his triceps in Week 15.
The Giants need help at running back. Paul Perkins had his moments last season, but New York is a strong candidate to tap the draft for help. Vereen is a nice piece on third down when he's healthy, but his role could suffer if a rookie were to hit the scene and steal the show.