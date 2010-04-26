Giants, Saints came close to making deal involving DT Cofield

The New Orleans Saints and New York Giants came close to completing a trade for defensive tackle Barry Cofield during the draft, according to league sources.
2009 Statistics
Games/Starts: 16/16
Tackles: 35
Sacks: 1
The Saints and Giants discussed a deal Friday that would have sent a second-day pick to New York in exchange for Cofield, according to sources. Talks advanced to the stage where the Saints were given permission to speak to Cofield, a restricted free agent who had a second-round tender placed on him.
However, the sides couldn't work out an extension. There remains potential for Cofield to be dealt -- the Giants drafted defensive tackle Linval Joseph in the second round and could end up playing Chris Canty inside more this year -- and New York hasn't shown a desire to extend his deal to this point.
The Saints are also expected to remain active. Several executives from other teams remain convinced New Orleans will deal tackle Jammal Brown this offseason, either for a player or a draft pick.