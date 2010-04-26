Giants, Saints came close to making deal involving DT Cofield

Published: Apr 26, 2010 at 05:46 AM

The New Orleans Saints and New York Giants came close to completing a trade for defensive tackle Barry Cofield during the draft, according to league sources.

Barry Cofield, DT
New York Giants

2009 Statistics
Games/Starts: 16/16

Tackles: 35

Sacks: 1

The Saints and Giants discussed a deal Friday that would have sent a second-day pick to New York in exchange for Cofield, according to sources. Talks advanced to the stage where the Saints were given permission to speak to Cofield, a restricted free agent who had a second-round tender placed on him.

However, the sides couldn't work out an extension. There remains potential for Cofield to be dealt -- the Giants drafted defensive tackle Linval Joseph in the second round and could end up playing Chris Canty inside more this year -- and New York hasn't shown a desire to extend his deal to this point.

The Saints are also expected to remain active. Several executives from other teams remain convinced New Orleans will deal tackle Jammal Brown this offseason, either for a player or a draft pick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL updates COVID-19 protocols: Vaccinated players largely returning to pre-pandemic normal at work

The NFL announced sweeping changes to its COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday. Vaccinated players are largely returning to pre-pandemic normal at work, while unvaccinated players must continue adhering to restrictions put in place for the 2020 season.
news

NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.

﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
news

Bold predictions for 2021 NFL season: Aaron Rodgers lifts Broncos, Julio Jones fuels Titans

Fulfilling an annual offseason duty, Adam Schein makes bold predictions for the coming NFL campaign -- and this time around, he's feeling EXTRA frisky. Ready for Aaron Rodgers and Julio Jones to sport new uniforms? How about Myles Garrett making history?
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly

Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he wasn't always comfortable running the Dolphins offense as a rookie, but his confidence, along with his hip, have improved in a big way heading into the 2021 campaign. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW