Giants RT McKenzie carted off field with groin injury vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- Giants right tackle Kareem McKenzie strained his groin and was taken off the field on a cart late in the first half of Sunday's 48-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Giants officials said early in the second half that McKenzie wouldn't return to the game. The team didn't specify which leg was injured, but it appeared to be his right one. He was hurt on a play in which Giants quarterback Eli Manning was sacked and stripped of the ball on a safety blitz by the Saints' Roman Harper.
