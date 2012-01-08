Giants Ross out with head injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants cornerback Aaron Ross and backup running back D.J. Ware were both knocked out of Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Atlanta Falcons with concussions.
Ross was hurt in a collision with teammate Jason Pierre-Paul early in the third quarter diving to catch a pass that was batted at the line of scrimmage. Ware was also hurt in the third quarter but it wasn't clear how he was injured.
Falcons safety William Moore suffered a groin injury in the first half and his return was listed as questionable. With Moore hurt, the Falcons were without two of their four starters in the secondary. Cornerback Brent Grimes was inactive for the game with a knee injury.
Giants safety Deon Grant sustained a quad injury in the first half but returned for the third quarter.