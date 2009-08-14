Giants rookie RB Brown tears Achilles' tendon, will miss entire season

Published: Aug 14, 2009 at 03:23 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Giants rookie running back Andre Brown has torn the Achilles' tendon in his left leg and will be lost for the season.

Andre Brown, RB
New York Giants

Age: 22

Height: 6-0  Weight: 224

College: N.C. State

Experience: Rookie

The fourth-round draft pick from North Carolina State was running a pass route out of the backfield late in Friday night's practice at the University at Albany when the tendon ruptured as he reached for a pass from David Carr.

Brown immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his leg. As he was treated by trainers, he covered his face with his jersey while in obvious pain.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Brown will have surgery next week.

"I don't know how it happened," Coughlin said. "Andre was running his route side by side with the linebacker."

Gerris Wilkinson was the linebacker covering Brown, but he didn't appear to make contact with him. Brown seemed to be hurt before he started to jump to catch the pass.

As a fourth-round pick, Brown was almost certain to make the roster this season. He probably will be placed on injured reserve soon.

Brown played in 44 games with 30 starts at N.C. State. He gained more than 2,500 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. He also caught 70 passes and had 341 yards on 17 kickoff returns.

In 2008, Brown battled back from a left foot fracture in spring camp to start all 13 games and lead the Wolfpack with a career-high 767 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 175 carries (a 4.4-yard average). He also contributed a career-high 29 receptions for 309 yards (a 10.7-yard average) and two TDs.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley would rather retire than get COVID vaccine

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley does not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and insists he will not follow rules jointly adopted by the NFL and NFLPA requiring unvaccinated players to stay clear of people.
news

Ranking NFL's top five lockdown corners; plus, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return means for Browns

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the contract dispute between Xavien Howard and the Dolphins. Plus, ranking the NFL's top five lockdown corners, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return from injury could do for the Browns and why Tua Tagovailoa's rough practice isn't a big deal.
news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW