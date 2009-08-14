Giants rookie RB Brown tears Achilles' tendon, will miss entire season

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Giants rookie running back Andre Brown has torn the Achilles' tendon in his left leg and will be lost for the season.
Age: 22
Height: 6-0 Weight: 224
College: N.C. State
Experience: Rookie
The fourth-round draft pick from North Carolina State was running a pass route out of the backfield late in Friday night's practice at the University at Albany when the tendon ruptured as he reached for a pass from David Carr.
Brown immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his leg. As he was treated by trainers, he covered his face with his jersey while in obvious pain.
"I don't know how it happened," Coughlin said. "Andre was running his route side by side with the linebacker."
Gerris Wilkinson was the linebacker covering Brown, but he didn't appear to make contact with him. Brown seemed to be hurt before he started to jump to catch the pass.
As a fourth-round pick, Brown was almost certain to make the roster this season. He probably will be placed on injured reserve soon.
Brown played in 44 games with 30 starts at N.C. State. He gained more than 2,500 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. He also caught 70 passes and had 341 yards on 17 kickoff returns.
In 2008, Brown battled back from a left foot fracture in spring camp to start all 13 games and lead the Wolfpack with a career-high 767 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 175 carries (a 4.4-yard average). He also contributed a career-high 29 receptions for 309 yards (a 10.7-yard average) and two TDs.
