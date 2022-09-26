Giants rookie DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) set to make NFL debut on Monday night

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is set to make his debut in Week 3.

Sidelined for the first two weeks of his rookie season due to an MCL sprain, New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially active and will play in his first career game when Big Blue faces the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they will be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), who were each doubtful coming into the game.

Thibodeaux, who was questionable coming into Monday, was injured in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 22. There was optimism the Oregon product would be available for the season opener or by Week 2, but Thibodeux's first game was delayed until Week 3.

Rife with star potential on and off the field, Thibodeaux playing his first game in prime time seems only right.

The Cowboys (1-1) and Giants (2-0) kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.